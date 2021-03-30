Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Globant worth $24,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224,689 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $194.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.55 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

