Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 415.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Glu Mobile by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 360,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

