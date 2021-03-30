Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 425,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,088,755 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLUU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 360,817 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

