GokuMarket Credit Reaches One Day Volume of $4.97 Million (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $723,896.76 and approximately $4.97 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One GokuMarket Credit token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges.

GokuMarket Credit Token Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 tokens. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

