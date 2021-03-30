Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $9.75

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.27. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 40,545 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 7.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 590.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,279 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $15,210,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,265,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

