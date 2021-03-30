Golos Blockchain 1-Day Volume Tops $329.00 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $593,778.22 and approximately $329.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golos Blockchain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031035 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 252,839,060 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golos Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golos Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.