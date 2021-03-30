good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in March

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGBF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,849. good natured Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLGBF shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on good natured Products in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on good natured Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

