Goose Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.24 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $16.60 or 0.00028153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $19.51 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,723.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.00635467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,232,691 coins and its circulating supply is 1,175,634 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

