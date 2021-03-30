Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 188.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $655.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.34. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

