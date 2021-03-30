Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.33

Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $11.75. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.