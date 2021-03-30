Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.30

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.