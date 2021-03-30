Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,733,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,191,248.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,814,724 shares of company stock worth $2,773,036 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $249.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

