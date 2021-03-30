Graviocoin (GIO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $353.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $353.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.80 or 0.00335053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

