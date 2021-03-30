Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.29

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.29 and traded as high as C$43.63. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$43.21, with a volume of 198,962 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.29.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.58). The firm had revenue of C$62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.