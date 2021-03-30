Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Green Plains worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Green Plains by 39.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of GPRE opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $920.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

