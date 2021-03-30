Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.47

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.47 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 116.52 ($1.52). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 116.52 ($1.52), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

