Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GRNWF opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

GRNWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

