GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Stock Price Up 13.3%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR) rose 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 321,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 573,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

About GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

