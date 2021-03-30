Gresham House (LON:GHE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Gresham House (LON:GHE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 959 ($12.53) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

GHE traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 804.80 ($10.51). 36,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Gresham House has a 1-year low of GBX 519.50 ($6.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 815.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 775.76. The stock has a market cap of £258.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.11.

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total value of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

