Gridcoin One Day Volume Reaches $12,771.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $12,771.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Gridcoin

Get Gridcoin alerts:

Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gridcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gridcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.