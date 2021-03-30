Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Grifols by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Grifols by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grifols by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.