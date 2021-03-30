Grimm Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $90,429.49 and approximately $156.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 74.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars.

