Grin (GRIN) Price Up 28.6% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Grin has a market cap of $49.46 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,900.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.41 or 0.03136527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.27 or 0.00331522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.79 or 0.00897775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.50 or 0.00413404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.08 or 0.00351579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00257165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021694 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 69,237,480 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.