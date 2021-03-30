Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Guardant Health worth $54,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,498,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.19. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

