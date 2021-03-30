Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,182 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.73. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

