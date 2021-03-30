Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,912 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Colfax worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Colfax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,498,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Colfax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,850,000 after purchasing an additional 224,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -883.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

