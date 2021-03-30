Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Element Solutions worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

