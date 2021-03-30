Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of First American Financial worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 161,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

