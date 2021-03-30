Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,745 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 161.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in AutoZone by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 58.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,362.08.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,432.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,240.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,192.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $757.18 and a 12 month high of $1,440.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.