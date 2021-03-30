Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,717 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Ciena worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $128,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $104,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $2,337,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

