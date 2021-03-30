Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United Therapeutics worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

