Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.66% of MGP Ingredients worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at $360,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $44,995.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,986 shares of company stock worth $1,871,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

