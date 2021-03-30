Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,576 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,278.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:UTF opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

