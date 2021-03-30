Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after acquiring an additional 99,901 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Shares of A opened at $125.42 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.