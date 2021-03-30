Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $260.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.80 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.