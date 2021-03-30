Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Integer worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Integer by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $96.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

