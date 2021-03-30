Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.72 Million Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,346 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of B2Gold worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after buying an additional 257,552 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 396,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 1,092,188 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

