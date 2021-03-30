Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Campbell Soup by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

