Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.98 Million Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,263 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.