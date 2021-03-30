Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.09 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.