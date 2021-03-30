Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COG. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

