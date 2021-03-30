Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,647 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Exelixis worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exelixis by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Exelixis by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Exelixis by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at $626,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,722. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

