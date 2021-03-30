Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,028 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 63,106 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.4805 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

