Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,166.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $346.70 and a 1-year high of $1,236.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $988.28.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

