Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $366.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $180.16 and a one year high of $414.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.