Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,484 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $226.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $248.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

