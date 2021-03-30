Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 804 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $445,235,000 after buying an additional 110,170 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 50,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $142.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.76. American Express has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

