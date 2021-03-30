Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Open Text by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

