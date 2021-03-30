Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,553 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,021. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.