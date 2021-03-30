Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 18,425 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,425 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

BOE stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

